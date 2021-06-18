Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 862,920 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 862,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $51,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

