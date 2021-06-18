Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.12 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

