Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.25% of AeroVironment worth $64,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,932 shares of company stock worth $14,369,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

