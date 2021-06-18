Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Aptiv worth $62,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,816. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

