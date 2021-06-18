Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $58.07 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $58,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $297.42 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

