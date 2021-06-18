Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $58.80 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $58,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 350,163 shares of company stock worth $71,171,944. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $242.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

