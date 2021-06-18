Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $62.14 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,001 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $62,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after buying an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $11.20 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

