Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $62.81 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $62,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $362.21 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

