Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $71.15 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $71,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $189.20 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.64 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

