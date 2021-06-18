Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Eaton worth $71,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

ETN stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

