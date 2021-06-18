Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 190.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $343.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $346.38.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

