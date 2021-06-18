Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Marriott International worth $58,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

