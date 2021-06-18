Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 624,400 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $61,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

XT opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $63.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

