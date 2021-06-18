Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 766,860 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Trip.com Group worth $68,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.22 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.