Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of StoneCo worth $59,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after buying an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $66.56 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.