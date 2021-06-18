Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Okta worth $51,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Okta by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Okta by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Okta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $234.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

