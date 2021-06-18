Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Paycom Software worth $55,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $347.46 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

