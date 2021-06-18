Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,611 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

