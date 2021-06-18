Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 504,599 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 504,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $69,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

