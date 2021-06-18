Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Dropbox worth $70,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

