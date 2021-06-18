Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $364.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

