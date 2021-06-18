Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $348.06 or 0.00981105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $181,516.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,705 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

