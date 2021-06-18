Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Volume Hits $18,178.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $18.94 or 0.00052832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $21.29 million and $18,178.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00135314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00183542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.00875215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.76 or 0.99156500 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

