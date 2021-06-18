Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $570.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00021919 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00136597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00181106 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00884110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.38 or 1.00091431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

