Mist Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,040.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Mist has a market cap of $1.20 million and $5,040.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

