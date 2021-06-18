Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MTLHY stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 8,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

