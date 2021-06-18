Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,117 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 344,831 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.