Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $982,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

OHI stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

