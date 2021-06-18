Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISH shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

DISH stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.