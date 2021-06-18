Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Navient worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.34 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

