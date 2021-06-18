Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.23 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of CIT Group worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,916,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

