Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.90 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 81.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

