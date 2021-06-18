Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,876,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.35 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

