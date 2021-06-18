Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,805,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.80 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

