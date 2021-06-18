Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,223 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $285,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

