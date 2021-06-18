Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 51,090 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of H&R Block worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

