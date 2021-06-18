Mixin Hits One Day Volume of $1,827.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $185.41 million and approximately $1,827.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $330.63 or 0.00924649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.