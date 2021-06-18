Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 19.3% Higher

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s stock price shot up 19.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.05. 9,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 598% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS).

