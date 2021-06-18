Modefi (MOD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.44 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,361,604 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars.

