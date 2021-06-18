ModiHost (AIM) Trading 25.4% Higher This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $132,099.08 and approximately $29,326.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00736206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083078 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

