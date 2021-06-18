Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.61% of Moelis & Company worth $91,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $6,967,469. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,029. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

