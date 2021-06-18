MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $6,445.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027438 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002917 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00161028 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 136.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,040,739 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

