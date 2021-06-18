Monkey Project Hits Market Cap of $879,064.25 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $879,064.25 and approximately $64.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,699,263 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

