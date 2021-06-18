Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00440249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.