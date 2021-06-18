Morgan Stanley Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $117.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.