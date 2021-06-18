Morgan Stanley Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

