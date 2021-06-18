Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0447 on Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and $1.34 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars.

