Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPAA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $450.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

