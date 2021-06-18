Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.18. Movano shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 153,089 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth $4,986,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movano Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

