MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Down 6.4%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 10,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 576,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

